From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Assistant Corps Marshal and

Commandant of FRSC Command and Staff College Udi, Enugu State, Chidi Ebere B. Nwonta Esq has described Bauchi as the only state has the best, good network roads in the entire Northeast sub-region.

The FRSC Commander made the accession when he led a 20 students and senior staff the Corps of on a curtesy call to the Governor at Exco Chamber, Government House Wednesday in Bauchi, noted on the relevant advantages Bauchi has on the students projects.

According to him, said the aims of the five days tour was to give the students the practical knowledge and experience considering the fact that the state has all facilities required interms of transportation system, road traffic agency and good network roads when compared with other state within the Zone.

He said “we’re in Bauchi State for five days tour aimed at given them the first hand practical examples of management and leadership because of the anticident of the Governor as well as the oldest transport company of Yankari Mass Transport Corporation.

” The tour will aveil the students with the opportunities to visit important places in the state like the network roads, femous Yankari Game Reserve and the grave Yard tumb of the first and only prime minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa among others.

The Commander disclosed that the 3 FRSC training schools has now commenced various programmes upto the degree level and solicit the state government support in that regard to train its BAROTA staffs.

While appreciating the hospitality of good people of Bauchi, the Commandant assured the executive governor that the road safety is ready to partner with Bauchi to reduced it traffic jamp on its highways expecially during market days.

The 20 students were drawn from the six geographical zones in the country to undergo a 6 months training course.