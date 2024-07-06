8.4 C
New York
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Nigerian Troops Kill 11 Islamic State Terrorists In Borno

National
Islamic State West African State
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised eleven (11) Islamic State West African State (ISWAP) terrorists and recovered weapons in the Sambisa region of Borno State.

The Army made the announcement via its official social media handles, saying the troops, in a coordinated effort with a hybrid force, conducted special clearance operations in an identified terrorists’ enclave in Jongo Village within the notorious Sambisa Forest where the 11 ISWAP terrorists were eliminated.

According to the statement, troops came contact with the terrorists and engaged them in a fierce gun battle, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists, while others fled in disarray.

Troops also recovered 99 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm on metal link, 19 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, three AK-47 rifle magazines, two 36 Hand grenades, and two locally made guns from the notorious gang.

The statement further said the success of the operation showcases the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army in combating terrorism and securing the region.

“The neutralisation of ISWAP terrorists and the confiscation of their weapons will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing security and stability in the area, further demonstrating the commitment of the Nigerian military to eradicating terrorism and protecting the citizens,” the statement stressed.

