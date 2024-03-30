8.4 C
New York
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Easter: Police Beef Up Security In Imo

The Imo State Police Command says it has deployed water-tight security across the state to ensure a seamless observation of the Holy Week and peaceful celebration of the 2024 Easter.
The command disclosed this in statement signed by its spokesman, Henry Okoye.
Okoye added that the strategic deployment covers crucial public domains like worship/recreational centres and other crowded areas in the state.
Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has mandated Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders to sustain round-the-clock visibility patrol in synergy with other sister security agencies.
Danjuma also enjoined them to embark on intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, while Traffic Officers are to ensure the free flow of traffic across the state.
Danjuma beckoned on the Christian faithful in the state to pray for lasting peace in the state and support the police and other security agencies as they continue to make sacrifices and work tirelessly towards improving the security situation of the state.
The Commissioner of Police urged the people to remain law-abiding and security conscious by reporting any suspicious person seen or clandestine activities observed within their vicinity to the nearest police station or via 08034773600.
He warned that the use of fireworks (knockouts) or burning of tyres on the road in the guise of celebration is prohibited as violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

