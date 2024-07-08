Pro-Wike Lawmakers Give Fubara 7 Days To Re-Present Budget [Daily Trust]

The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule has issued a 7-day ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to re-present the 2024 budget.

The order was given at the first sitting of the pro-Wike assembly after the Appeal Court ruled in their favour.

Meanwhile, the other House led by Victor Oko-Jumbo is also holding a parallel sitting where a commissioner designate is being screened.

Fubara had earlier presented the budget to the assembly loyal to him when his current Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, presided as the Speaker.

Ehie and the other pro-Fubara lawmakers passed the budget estimates, and the governor signed the bill into law.

He had said it was aimed at promoting economic development, inclusive growth, and addressing socio-economic inequality in the state.

This is the second time the Amaehwule led Assembly would direct Fubara to represent the budget.

Recall that an Appeal court in Abuja last week overruled the Port Harcourt High Court which barred the Amaehwule- led Assembly from parading themselves as members of the Assembly.