Abia Police Recover, Hand Over Impounded Properties To Ugwueke Owners

The Abia State Police Command on Wednesday, March 27 released the properties recovered from the indigenes of Akaeze Community who invaded the Ugwueke Community early this year.

The properties which were handed over to their owners included four motorcycles, five telephone handsets, earpieces and bunches of keys.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Igbere Division performed the handover at the headquarters of the division in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State

Chairman of Ndiagbo Amaba Ugwueke Development Union, Agbai Okorie disclosed this on the community’s WhatsApp platform.

He expressed gratitude to God for making the .recovery and handover ceremony possible.

Okorie however disclosed that some other properties equally seized by the Akaeze invaders during the onslaught are yet to be returned to their owners.

He listed the items to include 200 bamboos, 520 heads of palm fruits, cash of N275,000, three bags of palm fruits, two pairs of slip-ons and two cutlasses.

Bandits from Akaeze Community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on January 23 invaded Ugwueke Community and carted away the properties.

They also took 11 youths of the community hostage. The hostages had since been released following intervention of Abia State Government.