 Imo Assembly Lauds Uzodimma For Securing $1.5Bn Investment From Afrexim Bank

The Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday adopted a motion commending the state Governor Hope Uzodimma for securing $1.5Billion infrastructure investment from Africa Export-Import Bank(Afrexim)..

Moving the motion, the member representing Ngor-Okpala Constituency, Obinna Egu said the action of Governor Uzodimma was aimed at spurring economic growth, infrastructure development and job creation in the state and the Southeast.

Egu described Governor Uzodimma as a great man who thinks outside the box.

He observed that with Imo State having the highest gas deposit in the country, the new investment would bring about industrial clusters and electricity challenges will be a thing of the past.

The Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, said, ‘The Governor’s goal is to accelerate the pace of development in Imo State and create opportunities for Imo people and residents, hence partnering with Afrexim Bank unveils a unique opportunity to achieve this goal that will unlock the full economic potential of the state”

Egu expressed joy that Ngor-Okpala Constituency would be one of the beneficiaries, as the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport would be upgraded and the Internally Generated Revenue Base of the state would also experience an increase.

He called on his colleagues to support the motion.

The Chief Whip and member representing Oru-East Constituency, Chigozie Nwaneri supported the motion which was co-sponsored by seven other lawmakers.

Almost all the members at plenary backed the motion and lauded the governor’s action.

At this juncture, the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe put it to vote and it was unanimously endorsed.