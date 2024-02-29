Soludo’s Commissioner Dresses in School Uniform, Joins Secondary School Students in Morning Assembly

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was an exhilarating appearance on Thursday, as Anambra State’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, joined the students of her alma mater in their morning assembly, fully dressed in her school uniform.

The all-female school, Mater Amabilis Secondary School, Umuoji, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, is currently in its 62nd year of existence and has produced many other individuals who have distinguished themselves in the respective fields of endeavours; while its students have represented Anambra State and Nigeria in different national and international competitions respectively, in which they emerged victorious.

Addressing the students at their assembly ground, Commissioner Chuma-Udeh, who stressed on the exceptional nature of the school, hailed it as a pinnacle of educational excellence and the greatest school in Nigeria, while also emphasizing that any student who passes through the school should count herself privileged.

According to her, every student of the school has a very great opportunity to be great in life and excel even beyond the pinnacle of her career, provided she works hard and remains dedicated.

The Commissioner, while noting that education is top on the agenda of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Administration in the state, advised the students to remain committed to God, define their life dreams and also do daily assessment and evaluation of their achievements towards accomplishing the defined dreams.

In their separate remarks, the Principal of the School, Mrs. Lucy Ibekwe, and the School Manager, Rev. Fr. Francis Onwuchulum commended the Commissioner for always identifying with the school as her root.

They recounted the various direct and indirect supports the school and its students and staff have received from the Commissioner and the state government at large, which, they attested, have contributed significantly to their progress.

While praying for the Commissioner and the Solution Government to succeed beyond expectation; the School Management further pleaded with her not to relent in her interventions in the school’s needs, as the school is proud to have her as an alumnus.

On her own part, the Senior Prefect of the School, Miss Jessica Ogbogu appreciated and described the Commissioner’s regular presence and supports to the school as great source of motivation, while also reiterating their need for her sustained support in the ongoing projects in the school.

Highpoint of the event was the donation of some gift items to the school by the Commissioner, who looked cute and girly in her school uniform, school cap and a matching pair of sandal.

Photo credit: Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, the Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Ministry of Education.