Sokoto Rerun: 2  in police nets for allegedly causing unrest, turnout impressive

… PDP urges INEC to reject result of Tambuwal LGA

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two political thugs that caused chaos and disrupt the Saturday’ rerun election processes in some areas of the state.

It could be recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordered re-run elections in the Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, as well as the Bodinga and Tambuwal State Constituencies.

Hitherto,unrest was recorded in Jaredi and Kambama, both in Shagari Local Government Area, leading to disruptions of voting.

The suspected thugs were arrested in one of the constituency where the rerun elections is taking place on Saturday.

However,the suspects were arrested at Magaji and Mazuri polling units in Shagari local government area while disturbing the rerun elections processes.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufai, stated this while reacting to the story.

“We have two persons arrested in Mazuzi polling units area of Kambalawa ward of Shagari Local Government”.

The two persons pretended as if they wanted to cast their votes and in the process, disturbed the election process and the two of them were arrested.

“They are currently in our custody while investigations are ongoing on the matter,” Rufai noted.

He, however, warned citizens who have no reason to visit polling units from going there, saying security agents will not hesitate to deal with anyone wandering at any of the 46 polling units.

Meanwhile,the Sokoto Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),to reject any result submitted under Maradun 011 polling unit of in Tambuwal West State Assembly rerun election. The party alleged that the polling box was taking by hoodlums to change the results identify in the unit.

Statement signed by the PDP spoke person ,Hassan Sanyinlawal said in the election contested between Sule Romo of PDP and Bashir DAHIRU of APC and others was alleged to have snatched the ballot box to unknown destination.

Our Correspondents reported that the elections also witnessed impressive turnout of eligible voters especially women within the four local government areas were the rerun elections was conducted. READ ALSO Sokoto: Sustain the tempo, Don't relent ex- Gov Wamakko urges Aliyu Also,the presence of security operatives, including the Nigerian Army , Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), patrolling the polling units and stationed at the polling centres assisted peaceful conduct of the exercise in other areas .