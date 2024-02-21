Security takes over Jigawa assembly over move to impeach speaker

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse.

Security men have taken over Jigawa state House of Assembly following ground move to impeach the Speaker, Rt. Honorable Isyaku Aliyu Dangyatin by member’s of the house.

Some aggrieved members begins the impeachment process on alleged high-handedness / personalizing the running of the House affairs and poor leadership.

It gathered that, crusade for the libration of the assembly has created tension in the state capital as most of the state political actors are very scared on the political consequences of the move

The move to impeach the speaker is happening when the speaker is on foreign trips to Saudi Arabia along with the state governor Malam Umar Namadi with mission to woo investors from the oil rich country.

Contacted the Police Spokesman, DSP Lawal Shisu Adam has said the police had received an intelligence report on a movement that may cause the breach of public peace and stability around the area, in view of that, they increase the presence of security as a proactive measures.

Speaking on a condition of anonymity, one of the senior staffs of the assembly confirmed that, when he reached the assembly gate in the early morning hours he was denied access to his office despite presenting his ID card to the security who blocked the Assembly entrance.

All attempt by the guardian in getting in torch with the speaker proves abortive as he was in the Entourage of Governor Namadi on economic, and development mission abroad.