Only our members ‘ll  partake in peaceful protest in Bauchi – NLC 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Ahead of tomorrow’s Nationwide Peaceful Protest the Bauchi State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress has concluded plans to conduct the National Protest as directed by the National Headquarters of the Congress slated to hold on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th February, 2024 in the State capital.

This was contained in a press release signed by the State chairman of Bauchi State chapter,

Comrd. Dauda M. Shuaibu said that the peaceful protest would be conducted by only members of the organized Labour in the state.

According to him said “All affiliates Unions of the NLC have been directed to converge at the Secretariat of the Congress tomorrow Tuesday, 27th February at 8:00am for a procession to the Emir’s Palace and Government House, Bauchi to deliver a message.

“Members of the general public are enjoin to note, that the protest rally is organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress and as such only its members are allowed to participate in the procession.