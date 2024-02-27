Alleged extortion : Suspect handed over to Customs Police Unit

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Comptroller Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, Comptroller Dalha Wada Chedi has handed over the officer alleged to have extorted the sum of N500,000.00 to Assistant Provost Marshal (APM) Customs Police Unit,Kaduna.

Statement issued by Isah Sulaiman

Superintendent of Customs on behalf of Comptroller Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ Kaduna said the officer alleged to have extorted the money from a car buyer by name Muhammad Dahiru Ahmad along Mokwa-Jebba Road in Niger State was handed over at the Headquarters of the Unit in Kaduna today Monday, 26th February 2024.

“The Comptroller while addressing newsmen in the premises of the Unit confirmed that the suspected Officer involved in this unwholesome act is indeed an operative of the Unit deployed to Mokwa Patrol Team in Niger State and this unfortunate incident occurred in the early hour of Thursday 22nd February 2024 as reported by the complainant”.

“Upon hearing the alleged unfortunate incident, I directed the Customs Police Unit in the Zone that is responsible for enforcing discipline in the Service to apprehend the Officer and move him to the Unit’s Headquarters here in Kaduna for further interrogation. Also, the Complainant was invited to assist in the investigation as well”.

He added that “The Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his Management team frowned at such unruly behavior as such the disciplinary committee will be diligent and firm. In fact the Service is very pragmatic and practical in disciplinary cases and this one will not be an exception”.

The Comptroller handed over the suspected Officer to the APM Customs Police Unit for further investigation.

In his words, “The Officer is hereby handed over to the APM Customs Police Unit for discreet investigation and the findings of the investigation will be transmitted to NCS-HQ for further action by the Nigeria Customs Service Board as it is the only body that handles the Appointment, Promotions and Discipline of all Senior Officers of the Service”.

He continues by saying that “this unprofessional and ungodly act will not be condoned. A thorough investigation has just commenced by this handing over to unravel the facts surrounding the allegation and the outcome shall be made public to serve as a deterrent to others”.

“We are deeply concerned and we assure the general public that the matter will be treated with the deserved vigour, decisiveness and transparency”.

The Comptroller assured the general public that the Unit will update the general public as the investigation progresses,

“In addition, the Unit will continue to update the general public as the investigation progresses while appreciating the understanding and usual support of the public”. “I am humbly urging the general public not to relent in rendering such invaluable support.