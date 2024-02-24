8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 24, 2024
One Killed As Yoruba And Hausa Traders Clash In Lagos Market

S/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

In a clash between Yoruba youths and Hausa traders at the Oluwole Market in the Ogba area of Lagos State, one person was reported dead, and several others sustained injuries.

Though the cause of the clash cannot be independently confirmed, sources said that the crisis started on Thursday night, February 22, 2024 and continued on Friday.

The deceased person, simply identified as Abbey, was said to have been injured during the clash.

The clash ensued when the deceased settled a quarrel between two Hausa men and was allegedly stabbed by an unidentified person, leaving him in a pool of blood.

 

It was gathered that the young man bled profusely before he gave up the ghost, sparking a reprisal between Yoruba and Hausa in the area.

The reprisal attack led to the destruction of food items including peppers, and onions, sold by Hausa traders.

Commercial activities in the market were also crippled.

A resident of Ogba, who simply identified himself as Christopher, told Journalists; “We just got the information on Thursday night that we should stay away from the Oluwole Market area,”

“We thought that everything had been settled but today, they started again and started throwing different dangerous objects at one another

“Many people, who had earlier opened their shops quickly closed their shops but they have opened now

“It took the intervention of policemen from the RRS (Rapid Response Squad) to douse the tension.”

