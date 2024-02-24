Police Launch Manhunt, As Gunmen Murder Anambra PG Inside His Bathroom

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command said it had begun investigation into the murder of Mr. Silas Onyima, the President-General of Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu announced this in a chat with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, over gruesome murder of the PG.

Late Mr. Onyima was said to have been found dead in the pool of his blood inside his bathroom in his hometown on the evening of Friday, February 23.

Reports have it that some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, numbering about 15, invaded the deceased’s home on Friday evening and shot him dead.

This is corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which shows the assassinated PG lying lifeless and naked inside his bathroom with wounds and blood all over his body, including spilled blood on the floor of the bathroom. His ankles were also fractured.

“He was the newly-elected President-General of our community, and he also presided over one election in the community. He was killed on Friday evening when some masked men visited his home and shot him dead,” a source said.

While the cause and masterminders of Mr. Onyima’s death are yet to be unraveled, sources said he was at the center of and a mediator in a land boundary-related crisis badgering between two villages in his community. The sources further said he had previously been arrested in Port Harcourt where he based over the same matter, before unidentified hoodlums assassinated him on Friday in his hometown.

Confirming the murder in an interview with this reporter, the Anambra State Police Imagemaker, DSP Ikenga, said the Command was aware of the incident, adding that the corpse had also been recovered.

“We are aware of this development, the body has been recovered and we are currently working with the eyewitness to arrest the perpetrators of this crime,” he said.