How Police Nabbed Hausa Men, Others With Guns, Bullets In Imo

Crime
How Police Nabbed Hausa Men, Others With Guns, Bullets In Imo
How Police Nabbed Hausa Men, Others With Guns, Bullets In Imo

The Imo State Police Command, acting on a well informed tip off, has successfully arrested two suspects, Jamilu Monday and Dantala Musa. The suspects were apprehended with locally-made  guns and 10 rounds of live cartridges which were neatly carefully  concealed in their traders look alike bags to avoid any form of suspicion.

This Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, confirmed this development to journalists.

Okoye noted that the suspects were rounded up by eagle-eyed operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during its stop and search operation along Bishop’s Court Road in Owerri,  Imo State.

He added, “The suspects were intercepted in a minibus with Reg no. KED 364XA and arrested two suspects namely; Jamilu Monday ‘m’ 29 years, and Dantala Musa ‘m’, 25 years, who were unlawfully in possession of one locally made cut-to-size gun and ten rounds of live cartridges neatly concealed in their bag.”

Again, operatives of the Command’s Tactical Squad, on the same day, apprehended two other  suspects identified as Ihechi Favour and Bright Chimezie, who were also  unlawfully in possession of two fabricated guns, an axe, and sharp iron object, while on intensive stop and search operation at Naze Junction, along Aba Road.

The PPRO indicated that the suspects would be charged and subsequently arraigned in court upon completion of thorough investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, urged the operatives to sustain the tempo while he thanked them for wonderful job.

