Imo: How Ex- Information Commissioner, Emelumba Allegedly Supported Isiguzo, Others In Failed Plot To Sell Imo NUJ Secretariat

The immediate past Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Imo State, Declan Emelumba, has been accused of supporting the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), Chris Isiguzo and his Loyalists who he recognized as Executives of the Imo Council of renewed effort to sell the State NUJ Secretariat located along Port Harcourt Road,Owerri which was also frustrated by members.

This is sequel to reports that Isiguzo, in a recent meeting with Emelumba assured him (Emelumba) that, if he succeeds in ousting the Precious Nwadike-led executive of the NUJ section, in Imo State, and provide security to enable the company(Enedo General Services Limited) that attempted to buy the premises on behalf of a former Governor of the State(Rochas Okorocha), he will be compensated with a substantial percentage of the largess that will accrue from the sale.

According to a source, “Emelumba, reportedly bought into the deal and sacked Chris Akaraonye, who they considered too weak to confront Comrade Nwadike led Executive to pave way for Enedo general services Limited to criminally take over the Multi-Million naira complex.

“He also gave them police coverage but when the police came and were shown all the processes, they distanced themselves from the matter which they considered frivolous. Hence, Emelumba, who was firing on all cylinders to actualize their ignoble plot became helpless and frustrated”.

Meanwhile, section of Imo Journalists have called on the State government to ensure that Emelumba’s name is included in the names of those involved in the land racketeering for supporting plot to sell Union’s property.

They argued that Emelumba is not different from Noble Atuegwu,former commissioner for Land and Mrs Love Inne,former commissioner for Housing and Urban development who are now being prosecuted for land Grabbing in Imo.