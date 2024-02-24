8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Hardship : Stop Hoarding,Exporting of food items — Wamakko warns Sokoto traders

N/West
Hardship : Stop Hoarding,Exporting of food items -- Wamakko warns Sokoto traders
Senator Wamakko

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Umar Adams
Sokoto

The former Governor of Sokoto State and APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has called on the traders to avoid hoarding food items for the interest of the public and for Allah’s mercies.

Wamakko gave the warning in Sokoto and urged the marketers to shun hoarding foodstuffs that cause more hardship to the lives of the people in the and by extension to the entire country.

He further explained that it is high time for the traders to fear Allah in their daily businesses and reduce hardship for the less-privileged while conducting their business activities.

READ ALSO  Malnutrition: Sokoto State urges to Domesticate Nutrition Services -- CS- SUNN

He frowned at those traders who export food items to other countries with the intention of getting higher profits.

He added that those hoarding and exporting foodstuffs should be advised to desist from such nefarious act in best interest of the public.

While charging the traders at Kara Market to stop the habit of refusing to offload goods when they were brought from some other parts of the country with the sole aim of making more profits.

He,however, urged them to offload all the food items brought to make the market competitive, hence force their prices to come come down.

READ ALSO  Jigawa Speaker escape impeachments

He called on Islamic scholars to intensify fervent prayers for Allah’s intervention in the menace.

The APC leader revealed that plans are underway by the Ahmad Aliyu-led government to provide welfare to traders, women, youths and other people of the state, which he said will certainly bring more succour to the lives of the public.

Sen. Wamakko returned to Sokoto alongside the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Commissioner for Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, Bello Abubakar Wamakko, APC Zonal Chairman, Sokoto Central Yahaya Buhari Siriddawa, other APC stalwarts and supporters in the state.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Journalists Barred from coverage as EFCC Arraigns Ex-Kwara Gov AbdulFatah Ahmed
Next article
Federal govt endorses  Zuru Uhola Festival as National Festival says Coker

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Security takes over Jigawa assembly over move to impeach speaker

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.