Federal govt endorses  Zuru Uhola Festival as National Festival says Coker

From Umar Adams Sokoto

The Federal Government has approved the endorsement of Zuru Emirate annual Traditional Cultural Festival, Uhola as a National Festival.

Accordingly, the annual Festival has now been included in the Nigerian Tourism Calendar and communicated to Foreign Embassies in the country.

The traditional title holder in the area ,Danmasanin Rafin Zuru,Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, reveals on Friday .

Zuru further said the endorsement of the federal government’s approval was conveyed to the Emir of Zuru Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll by the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Mr. Folorunsho Coker.

In the letter to His Royal Highness conveying the endorsement, the Director General explained that in recognition of the socioeconomic value of UHOLA annual Festival, the federal government has resolved to partner with Zuru Emirate Council and Kebbi state government to promote and market the historic festival for global attraction.

Mr Coker noted with satisfaction, that the indigenous festival showcases Nigerian’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, attracting both local and international tourists.

In view of its clear focus on the promotion of tourism in the state through an array of cultural performances, tour of ancestral historic sites, occupational performances and Zuru Auto sports, the Authority will not only promote domestic tourism but also project the state’s investment potentials in order to boost the economy of Nigeria.