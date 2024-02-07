Gov Mohammed inaugurate 2.6Km Jama’are Township Road

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has stressed the commitment of his administration to enhancing lives of citizens for the socioeconomic development of the state.
He was speaking today during the groundbreaking ceremony of the 2.6km Jama’are township road where he reinforced the his determination to enhance surveillance and responsive operations against criminals and their activities in the state, calling on citizens to encourage the security agencies by providing them with necessary support and cooperation.
The project, according to Mohammed when completed, will diminish the adversities in the area, in addition to revitalizing farming and business activities among others.
According to Mohammed, his administration has provided curative measures to situations, and will continue to provide citizens with dividends of democracy to ensure they are carried along.
