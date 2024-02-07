Gov Mohammed inaugurate 2.6Km Jama’are Township Road

… resolves to Do More for Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has stressed the commitment of his administration to enhancing lives of citizens for the socioeconomic development of the state.

He was speaking today during the groundbreaking ceremony of the 2.6km Jama’are township road where he reinforced the his determination to enhance surveillance and responsive operations against criminals and their activities in the state, calling on citizens to encourage the security agencies by providing them with necessary support and cooperation.

Bauchi rerun election: REC, voters says exercise says is peaceful, successful

READ ALSO Bauchi rerun election: REC, voters says exercise says is peaceful, successful

The project, according to Mohammed when completed, will diminish the adversities in the area, in addition to revitalizing farming and business activities among others.

In a related development, the Governor undertakes inspection visit to Itas Gadau road, says his administration devotes to alleviate distress and burdens by enhancing lives of citizens through construction of advanced road network.

He was speaking during an inspection visit of the 25km Itas Gadau road where he commended the contractors with a call on them to ensure timely completion of the project.

According to Mohammed, his administration has provided curative measures to situations, and will continue to provide citizens with dividends of democracy to ensure they are carried along.