Gas Plant, Popular Market Saved, As Heavy Fire Outbreaks Rock Awka and Nnewi Same Day

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Two incidents of heavy fire outbreak have been recorded in Nnewi, the automobile hub, and Awka the capital city of Anambra State the same day.

The fire outbreaks, which occured at different times on Tuesday raged for hours, but were successfully quenched through the intervention of the men and officers of the Anambra State Fire Service.

According to Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, the Nnewi fire incident occurred at the Timber Market, Nnewi, while the Fire Service quickly mobilized its men to the fire scene after receiving a distress call about the outbreak at about 11.30am.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire trucks and gallant firefighters to the fire scene to fight, control and extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown, but it emanated from the gully heap of saw-dust which threw smoke that covered the market; but no life was lost. The Timber Market was completely saved due to timely intervention of our Firefighters. The heavy fire was battled till about 1740hrs (5.40pm),” he explained.

On the Awka fire incident, Engr. Agbili said it occurred behind the SINAI Gas Plant in the capital city.

While noting that the Fire Service received a distress call about the fire at about 9.22pm and immediately mobilized to the scene; the Fire Chief further revealed that the outbreak was caused by bush fire which was ignited by unknown person(s).

He noted that the fire caused panic among the residents of the area, given the presence of a gas plant and its proximity to the fire scene. He, however, testified that the gallant firefighters controlled, battled and quenched the fire to standstill and also saved the gas plant, with no loss of life.

“We withdrew from the fire scene at about 2241hrs (10.41pm) after fighting the fire to standstill and calming the situation.

“It is also important that we clear all bushes around our environment, especially in this dry season and harmattan, to avoid ‘had I known’. My appreciation to those that alerted us in time. Remember: time of distress call will always determine the time of response,” Engr. Agbili said.