FG to rebuild first concrete highway road in Bauchi – Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has disclosed that the Federal Government is making plan to rebuild first ever concrete road highway in Bauchi State from the north east region.

Governor Mohammed stated this while performing the ground breaking ceremony of 9.9 billion naira rehabilitation of 29 kilometers road from Dindima-Yashi-Mainamaji, Friday in Bauchi, noted that procurement is on process to procure a concrate road for the first time in northern Nigeria from Bauchi to Dindima.

Mohammed noted that the road if constructed it will greatly reduce the number of accidents rate as well as improve and burst the economy of the two states and the subregion.

According to the governor, “the first batch of the road will start from Bauchi to Mainamaji, while the second and third batch will start from Mainamaji to Alkaleri and from Alkaleri to Gombe state respectively.

He disclosed that the State government is also working with the North East Development Commission NEDC to make sure that the contract is being extended to the same contractor to other parts of Alkaleri Town and also reduce the bridges that transverse upto Gombe State for the time being.

The former FCT minister, therefore, appreciated the concern of the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the effort and support of vice-president Kashim Shetima on the projects.

The governor equally appreciated the effort of last administration for awarding the contract from Duguri to Rimi and Mansur at cost of two billion so that, that section of the local government would be open up. Mohammed however lamented over delayed being experienced from the contractor and urged him to speed up and mobilise to the site.