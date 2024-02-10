8.4 C
We’ll make Alkaleri oil, gas free trade zone area – Mohammed

We'll make Alkaleri oil, gas free trade zone area - Mohammed
Gov Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has reiterated his administration commitment towards making Alkaleri local government area an oil and gas free trade zone in the subregion.
The governor was speaking during the official flagging-off ceremony of the rehabilitation of 29 kilometers road from Dindima-Yashi-Mainamaji, Friday in Bauchi. Noted that the road will open up more income revenue generation as well as tourisim attraction.
According to the governor, said “the state government is currently working accidiously to make sure we repositioning ourselves as a State and as a potential oil and gas state, so that we can incentify the private sector.
He explained that Kolmani is an institute, prospect and growth of oil and gas saying that “the crude oil will come out and it will be developed there, we’re going to have a refinery, power station, and fertilizer blending company all there, so Alkaleri is designated as industrial zone in the state and region.
He said, if its actualize, the Area will be first in the country and promised to work with vision and intellect to make sure we realized this objective.
The governor who personally appreciated the vice president Kashim Shetima for partnering with the State in ensuring that this road Bauchi, Alkaleri and Gombe State is done.
Recall that the Kolmani oil and gas was discovered in the area in 2023 during the last administration of President Muhammadu Burari.

