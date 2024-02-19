Convocation: ATBU Bauchi graduates first set of Medical Doctors 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU set all arrangements has been concluded for the graduation ceremony of it’s first set of 25 medical doctors students in the history of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Muhammad Ahmad Abdulaziz stated this today while briefing the journalists on the preparation ahead of pre-convocation for the 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th combined convocation slated between 22nd February 2024 and the 24th February, 2024.

Abdulaziz, explained that the University is graduating a combined total number of 19, 252 students in diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, masters and PhDs comprising of Diploma… 404 graduands, Undergraduates… 15,460, Post graduate, Diploma…1,653,

Masters…1,559 and PhDs…176 respectively.

He further explained that the break down of 1st degree convocants by classes of degrees obtained by the combined graduands as follws: 1st Class = 337, 2nd Class Upper = 5489, 2nd Class Lower = 7241, 3rd Class = 1867, Pass = 526 with a total of = 15,460 graduands.

The Vice Chancellor added that the combined Convocation ceremony will start on Thursday, 22nd February, 2024 with the commissioning of 19 different projects completed in the last four years. These projects are spread in both Gubi and Yelwa campuses. We are inviting a number of dignitaries to commission these projects.

These include the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, the Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Ali Pate and all the three Senators representing Bauchi state.

On Friday, 23rd February, 2024, there will be a convocation Lecture which will be delivered by 4:00 pm at the 1000 seat capacity lecture theater, Yelwa Campus. A Professor of Media studies, Umar Pate, will deliver the lecture with the topic, "Education and Nigeria's National Integration in the Digital Age: Matters Arising". The lecture will simultaneously hold along with exhibition from various departments of the University at the same venue to show-case some of our break-through in resarch and fabrication.

The third day of the ceremony will be held at the convocation square of the University here in Gubi campus. It will feature the graduation of four sets of graduands. It is significant to mention here that we are graduating our first set of 25 medical doctors from this University.