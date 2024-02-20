334 Bullets, 5 Snatched Cars Recovered, As Police, Other Security Forces Bust Camp of Gunmen Enforcing Sit-at-Home in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was another victorious outing as a Joint Security Force, comprising the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command and other security agencies busted a camp of gunmen enforcing sit-at-home and indulging in other crimes through which they torment the residents of the State.

The gunmen who camped at Achalla in Awka North Local Government Area of the State, were said to have abandoned their loots and fled with gunshot wounds as the Joint Security Force swooped on them in their hideout by surprise on Monday, February 19.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had disrupted trading at Achalla Market the previous Monday ordering traders to sit at home, an unlawful act that drew attention of the Anambra State Police Command and further led to the mobilization of the Joint Security Force by the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

Confirming the incident, CP Adeoye said the operation was a huge success and led to the recovery of five exotic vehicles previously snatched at gunpoint, as well as over 300 rounds of machine gun ammunition and 34 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition for Ak-47 rifle.

Commissioner Adeoye further directed that the owners of the recovered vehicles be contacted to come forward with proofs of ownership and collect their vehicles; even as he ordered manhunt for the fleeing insurgents, adding that the manhunt will be extended to hospitals and clinics with a view to ensuring they are brought to justice after receiving adequate treatment.