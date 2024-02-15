CEFTER, BIPC partners to end post-harvest losses, create jobs in Benue 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Centre for Food Technology and Research, (CEFTER), Benue State University, (BSU), Makurdi, has called on Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, (BIPC), to partner with them to end post-harvest losses in the state.

The Director of CEFTER, Professor Barnabas Ikyo, made the request on while presenting activities of the institution to the Management of BIPC at the Company’s Corporate Headquarters in Makurdi, on Wednesday.

Ikyo, during his presentation outlined many viable opportunities in food production that BIPC can key into to create a brand for the Company.

He said the research institution has proposed to undertake 10 mini-factories sponsored by the World Bank where oranges, mangos, casava, yams, tomatoes, rice, among others, can be processed.

The CEFTER boss said the factories when launched in April, the centre will produce many consumables and beverages, such as biscuits, tomatoes, pepper paste and water.

He particularly requested BIPC partnership in the production of wine, craft beer, and processing of mango, pineapple, sorghum, lemon, and other agriculture crops produced in the state.

According to him, the institute is setting up a controlled-atmosphere storage facility and a dryer to store fruits and vegetables produced in the state.

Responding, the Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, expressed readiness to partner with the institute in creating wealth for the people of the state.

He said, “BIPC is ready to partner with the center because Benue State has a peculiar problem of unemployment, which is about 4.7 million youths.

“We’re sitting on a time bomb that will soon explode, so we are doing everything to make sure we engage in ventures that will add value to the state and create jobs for our teeming youths.”

The Managing Director emphasized that if post-harvest losses are controlled, farmers will have value for their farm produce and prevent capital flight.

“If we control post-harvest losses, we will stop capital flight, allow our farmers to have value for their goods, and give the right revenue to our state.

“It is a good business; BIPC will visit the plant. We need to up our game in Benue, so we’re interested in investing in wine and craft beer processing.” the MD said.