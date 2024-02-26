Burundi Varsity Owner, Sir Chukwuma Gifts Free JAMB Form to 500 Aspiring Students in Anambra, Promises Them Scholarship

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Sir Paul Chukwuma, an Anambra-born philanthropist and Founder, Sir Paul Chukwuma Foundation, has described education and knowledge as great assets and key drivers of development in every society.

Sir Chukwuma disclosed this while speaking on his recent gesture of gifting free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to five hundred aspiring students in Anambra State.

According to a statement from the Foundation, the offer of free JAMB forms was a fulfilment of a promise made in December by the philanthropist, who also promised to award full-time scholarships to the beneficiaries when they get admission.

Sir Chukwuma, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Founder of the Olivia University, Burundi, was said to have launched the education support initiative as parts of his own ways of giving back to the society, to ease the financial burden on students and parents.

“Supporting education is crucial for securing the future of our people. Initiatives such as scholarships, tuition fee support, and free WAEC and JAMB registrations will be my own way of giving back to the society to ease the financial burden on students and parents.

“Ensuring access to quality education is essential for nurturing the next generation of leaders. Whatever I am today, it is through education. Without access to education, I would not have been where I am today.

“Therefore, I am proud that the Selection Committee, under the Sir Paul Chukwuma Foundation Education Support Scheme was able to select 500 indigent students across the state for the free JAMB registration. I sincerely thank them for the thorough job they did.

“Additionally, those of them who do well in their JAMB Examination will be awarded scholarships, to ensure robust support for them at every level of their education, including scholarships and tuition fee payment,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, the philanthropist further reiterated his commitment to investing in the future of the younger generation through education and other programmes that will boost their morales in pursuing a worthy future.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the beneficiaries of the gesture were not selected on the basis of political party affiliation, and also included non-Anambra indigenes living in the State. It was further gathered that the slots were well spread out, to accommodate deserving persons from every part of the State.