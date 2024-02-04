8.4 C
N/East
Bauchi rerun: senator Shehu Buba alleges vote buying

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Senator Representing Bauchi South Senator Shehu Buba Umar APC has alleged that the current government in Bauchi state (PDP) has rigged to buy votes from the voters during the rerun election to fill the seats of members of state Assembly.

The senator who testified to this during interaction with journalists regarding the way the election is going on in Bauchi state on Saturday.

He said that they have already informed the security agencies of their complaint of buying votes and arrest of their supporters during the election.

Buba congratulated the electoral commission for the way it made good plans, and said that the security agencies also made the necessary plans to ensure adequate security during the election.

He said: “From the reports that we are getting about the election, except for a few things that will not be missed in terms of complaints, we are receiving reports from the constituencies.

“Most of the complaints we have received are mostly, you know we in the APC are the opposition party and we are facing the current government.

“We have news that the government has come out with their money to buy votes and they have sent their big people to go and intimidate our people and buy votes in favour of PDP.”

He added that there is a complaint they received that APC members were arrested in Liman Katagum area.

The law maker asked the people to vote peacefully without any disturbance. Where he expressed his satisfaction on the way the people have come out in support of them.
The PDP spokesperson Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari said there is no truth in this allegation, the election is going smoothly no vote buying ,There are security officers everywhere and they are doing their job properly.

“You know APC tactics They just don’t have confidence, that’s why they make unverified allegations , because they are expecting defeat.

