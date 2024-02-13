8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Access Holdings Names Bolaji Agbede As Acting CEO

National

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Access Holdings Plc on Monday announced the appointment of Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

This follows the death of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash alongside his wife, son, and a former chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group, Abimboloa Ogunbanjo on Friday

A statement made by the company’s Board of Directors and dated February 12, 2024, stated that the appointment was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Further to its announcement dated February 11, 2024, the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) has today announced the appointment of Ms Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the unfortunate demise of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Herbert Wigwe, on February 9, 2024.

READ ALSO  Defamation: IPOB Lawyer Sues Enugu Businessman, Demands N50 Billion Damages

“The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

Agbede who joined Access Bank in 2003 as an Assistant General, has nearly three decades of professional experience cutting across banking and business consultancy services.

She served in different roles at the bank including, Head, Group Human Resources between 2010 and 2022 before she was appointed the company’s founding Executive Director, Business Support in 2022, a role she held until her new appointment

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University UK in 2002.

READ ALSO  SERAP sues Akpabio, Abbas over ‘failure to clarify details of N344.85bn NASS budget’

She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BREAKING : Niger Republic Bans Commercial, International Flights To And From Nigeria

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Economic Hardship- I'll introduce new Economic Policies - Gov Bala Mohammed 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.