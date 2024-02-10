400 less privilege youths to enjoy M-TECH Foundation Scholarship Award

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In a clear demonstration of genuine support for the less privilege educational pursuit in Kebbi state, M-Tech Universal Concept Foundation, under the Chairmanship of Architect Manir Musa Jega, a business tycoon and philanthropist has concluded arrangement for the sponsorship of 400 less privilege youths to institutions of higher learning in the country.

Already, 400 forms for this year’s Joint Admission and Matriculation(JAMB) examination, have secured for distribution to those that will be screened and found qualify for the forth coming examination.

At an interactive meeting with some community elders inJega, the Chairman of the foundation and

in Jega, Arch Manir Musa Managing Directorof M-Tech Nigeria limited Architect Manir Musa Jega announces that interested youths from Jega, Bunza, Aliero, Maiyama Birnin Kebbi and Gwandu local government areas have been invited for the screening scheduled to hold in Jega, on Sunday.

In addition to the free JAMB forms, all those that will attend the screening exercise will be given transport money to and from their respective villages.

Further more, a fully equipped ICT Centre with experienced teachers, has been provided to be used for tutorials for the successful students and eventual conduct of the examination.

Interestingly too, all those that that will pass the JAMB Examination and secured admission in any institution of higher learning, will be given financial support for registration and other requirements throughout the duration of their courses.

He appeal to wealthy individuals and corporate organisations with glaring God’s intervention in their lifes and businesses to assist the poor and less privilege in the society through providing any support that can improve their socioeconomic well-being and contribute to the development of their communities.

If a young but successful business tycoon can afford expenses of this magnitude, in my opinion, it should be considered as a challenge to our wealthy and influential individuals.