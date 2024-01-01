8.4 C
N/East
Year 2024: Bauchi to establish modern local security vigilantes
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said that plans are underway to establish modern security vigilantes to consolidate the work of security operatives in the State.

Speaking when he welcomes the delegations of the heads of security operatives at Government House in Bauchi, noting that all is now set to engages the service of local security to compliment the efforts of the security challenges in the State coming 2024.

Mohammed who said “we’re going to bring a lot of initiatives to bear with the se challenges in the state, First in 2024 we’ll establish a modern vigilantes and used group that will be model and run by the government security agencies, so that the rules of engagement will not be arbitrary a d subjective to would be acceptable.

“Secondly, the government would come up with a legal and financial framework for the establishment of security “trust fund” where the State government will leverage on the corporate and social responsibilities, public seplited individuals and the government”,.

The governor explained that the agency will be run by the Board of Trustees under the “Land Perfectual Sansations Act of the Federal Government where there would be a synergy between you and that Board where the funds will be generated a lot of money through trensperancy and accountability.

He reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment and support to the security operatives in the State. And thanked the security heads for the visit and recognition to his administration.

The who also used the medium to warned criminal’s that with the renewed synergy between the government and security agencies there is no any hidden place for bandits and any miscreants in the State.

POPULAR CATEGORY

