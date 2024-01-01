Our modest achievement in security architecture is recognized every where – Gov Bala Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said that his administration modest achievements in security strategy in the state has resulted to many recognition every where within and outside the country.

Accordingly, the governor added that event the Police, Army, SSS and Civil Defence Corps appreciated our modest contributions to making sure that the societies is safe and secured in our dear State.

The governor was speaking when he received the delegation team of heads of security agencies on a courtesy visit at the government house in Bauchi, noted that without the presence of the security agencies there would be no power or authority and people will become a jungle where we exhibits so many arbitraries.

Mohammed who personally acknowledged and comment on the cordial working relationship and support being received from the security agencies in the State and urged them to maintain the tempo.

He assured the heads of the four security agencies that Bauchi State would ensure that all the resources and latitudes are provided to the security for them to work within the ambits of their professions to make ensure that some of the gap they have from their parent organisation are plugged.

According to the governor who said “Our modest in security is resonating every where even across the shows or within a Diplomatic cycles. So that it’s not we that are doing as a government or even the PDP or APC, but is you the security’s that are professional and impartial and doing this passionately”.

“This visit is very auspicious to me and I want to seized this opportunity and assured the heads of four security agencies of my administration unreserved support and commitment to the overall security of the State and beyond”, the governor reiterated.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammed said they where at the government house to present to the governor token award on his commitment and dedication made so far in terms of security in the Bauchi State.

CP Auwal, said that “You’ve always helpful and we considered that your very much exposed, civilized and exposure knowing how to work with all security agencies with important advises, instructions and assistance on how to overcome security challenges thereby appreciating your commitment and welfare of the Bauchi citizens respectively.

The Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammed reassured the governor that the security are ready to go all out with all what in our disposal and cooperate with your government to in continuation in this fight to ensure to eliminate all security traits in the State.