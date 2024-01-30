Very soon, Nigerians’ll stop condoning hardship imposed by our leaders – SNPM

By Chuks Eke

Authorities of Southern Nigerian People’s Mandate, SNPM have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinbunu to do everything humanly possible to stop the present economic hardship being faced by the masses of this country or be prepared to encounter mass revolution.

since Tinubu assumed office as president of Nigeria, last year, things have been getting worst from his first day in office when he announced the removal of fuel subsidy which they said did not even exist abinitio.

President of the Movement, Augustine Chukwudum and its Secretary-General, Segun Diya who stated this in a press statement they jointly signed and issued yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra state, said it is high time Nigerians revolt because our leaders have the penchant for ying to us and taking us for fools.

According to Chukwudum and Diya, “everybody knows that our rulers both past and present are not sincere, that is why they usually promise us better life during campaigns in order to mop up our votes and get to the top, after which they would turn into wolves as soon as they assume office”.

“Today, prices of food stuff and everything have skyrocketed on daily basis and our leaders are busy lying to us that his government will be better than previous its predecessors. But this is the time for everybody to tell this president that they are not dealing with fools,. We are human beings and not fools. We will no longer condone this manmade hardships they are imposing on us”.

“We must demand for good governance because that was why Tinubu was elected as leader and not dictatorship which is what we are seeing today. SNPM hereby makes the following suggestions on the way forward to improve our economy and better life of the citizens”.

“Federal Government must strengthen our currency by one Dollar to N200. ,NNPC must stop exporting raw crude oil and ensure that our crude oil are refined here in Nigerian. Dangote Group has the capacity to refine all the crude in it local refinery. So, let us t encourage and support him so that by so doing, corruption in the NNPC will be flushed out those who loot trillions of naira in the none existing oil subsidy will no longer have chance to continue with their looting spree”.

“And the revenue so generated from our local refinery will be channeled into capital project s which in turn would become the hallmark of development of every nation “.

SNPM said it is quite unfortunate that