Soludo, Monarchs’ fight: three appoitees may be fired

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The last may not have been heard on the recent messy fight between the Anambra State government and the Traditional Rulers Council, as a highly placed source in the cabinet confided in our correspondent that besides any last minute reprieve, arrangements have been concluded to fire no fewer than three appointees found to be neck deep in stoking the crises.

The embarrassment given rise by the crises, according to the source would not be allowed to fester further, hence some aides would be axed.

More so since Gov Chukwuma Soludo has in his actions and words not ready to be disgraced out of office ignominiously as a one term governor, he would spare no one to have his way.

The suspected aides include the Commissioner for Local Government, Town Union Affairs and Chieftancy Matters; Idemili South and Njikoka Council Transition Committee chairmen.

Apart from the two Transition Committee chairmen who were accused of having gone out of their terms of reference, to deeply involve themselves with encumbered traditional rulers under their Councils. The Commissioner was also alleged to have remained a sore thumb to the wobbling profile of the state government.

Evidently, when Soludo was still prevaricating on what to do with a trending video of the Commissioner, Tony Collins Nwabunwanne where he was publicly asserting his ignoble role in seeing to the foisting/presentation of Certificate of Recognition to Chief McAnthony Okonkwo as Alor monarch, assured him and similar others that nothing will happen. Though he later accused those he described as his traducers of heating up issues against him.

In his reaction, the immediate past Chairman of the Regency Council of Alor and a traditional Ichie in Alor, Ichie Ifeanyi Obiazi pointed out that the people of Alor, their Constitution and Chieftancy laws chose Igwe Evangelist Collins Chukwumesili, from the Uruezeani Quarters -the right and proper village to do so.

That a group of renegades ganged up with Nwabunwanne to truncate peace in the community by bringing out and allegedly purchased for him a certificate that the court didn’t waste time to nullify and invalidate.

Ichie Obiazi, popularly called Ichie Idee, disclosed that its reason the sponsor of Okonkwo has continued to evidently motivate Nwabunwanne likewise to lead him about wherever he goes like a sick baby.

He found it hard to fathom why it was difficult for Gov Soludo to tell them bye-bye all this while. That their sickness appear to be festering to other communities unnecessarily.

But the official chicanery was apparently unmasked by the recent roaring voice of the chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

Achebe had chronicled most of the demeaning treatment meted out to him and his Council members by Soludo and his appointees, insisting that enough was enough.