There’s Alot Of Concern About My Safety’ – Journalist Who Exposed Fake Result Syndicate In Benin Cries Out

A Nigerian journalist, Umar Audu, who recently exposed a fake result syndicate from Benin Republic, says his friends and family members are worried about his safety.

The journalist, however, said he is safe where he is at the moment but doesn’t know what may happen in the future.

Recall that Audu gained popularity after he conducted an investigative report which uncovered fake results syndicate in Togo and Benin Republic being used by some Nigerians.

Specifically, the investigative journalist narrated how he got a Bachelor of Science degree within six weeks from Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic, without attending lectures, participating in any coursework/project or setting foot in the country.

The obtained certificate was also used to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The development led to the decision of the federal government to ban the accreditation and evaluation of results from Benin Republic and Togo as well as launch an investigation into the entire process.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, the journalist said he is yet to receive threats but his family members are worried about his safety.

He also hopes the government and security agencies remain vigilant about his safety and expressed the desire that journalists in the country would be able to carry out their work without fear.

“There is a lot of concern from friends and family members regarding my safety. They have been genuinely worried, and as a journalist, I believe I should be allowed to carry out my job without any threats or intimidation.

“This situation highlights the type of society we live in, where journalists should be able to conduct their work peacefully and be assured of their safety.

“I want to use this platform to call on the authorities to ensure my protection, even though I am currently in a safe place. However, I am uncertain about what might happen next, as I have been giving interviews and my report has gone viral without any threats so far.

“I hope the government remains vigilant, and if there are any threats, I will promptly reach out to them to ensure I receive the necessary protection.”