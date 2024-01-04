Jigawa local govts failed to remit N3.2 billion pension contribution

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse.

The 27 local governments in Jigawa State have failed to remit at least N3.2 billion in statutory pension deductions and contributions for a period of five years, guardian investigatios has revealed.

Official documents exclusively obtained by the guardian to that effects revealed that the councils did not remit appropriate pension dues in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The documents also suggest that the failure of the councils to remit the funds as mandated by law has put the state contributory pension scheme in a dilemma to unable to paid the retirees their benefit’s.

The recent transitional committee report, lists the outstanding payment backlog of the 27 local government councils as the 17 per cent contributions from September 2014 to May 2015 stood at N1.25 billion.