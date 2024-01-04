Breaking: Aliko Dangote Dethroned As Africa’s Richest Man

While Nigerians dominate the richest people in Africa, long serving leader Dangote has been dethroned by south African business mogul.

Revealing the top 10 richest individuals on the continent at the start of 2024. With aspirations to surpass past accomplishments, these billionaires play a pivotal role in steering economic growth, fostering social welfare, and shaping Africa’s future. Johann Rupert & Family Reigns Supreme

Heading into 2024, Johann Rupert & family claim the top spot as Africa’s richest, with a net worth of $10.3 billion. The Forbes real-time billionaires list provides a snapshot of the continent’s economic powerhouses, showcasing their impact on various industries.

Forbes Daily billionaires ranking platform presents a revealing look at the net worths of Africa’s elite. As of January 1, 2024, here are the top 10 richest individuals shaping the financial landscape:

Johann Rupert & Family- $10.3 billion (South Africa, Luxury goods)

Aliko Dangote – $9.5 billion (Nigeria, Cement, Sugar)

Nicky Oppenheimer & Family – $8.3 billion (South Africa, Diamonds)

Nassef Sawiris – $7.4 billion (Egypt, Construction and investments)

Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.9 billion (Nigeria, Cement, Sugar)

Nathan Kirsh – $5.8 billion (Eswatini, Retail, Real estate)

Issad Rebrab & Family – $4.6 billion (Algeria, Food)

Mohamed Mansour– $3.6 billion (Egypt, Diversified)

Naguib Sawiris– $3.3 billion (Egypt, Telecom)

Mike Adenuga – $3.1 billion (Nigeria, Telecom, Oil)

These influential figures not only seek to expand their fortunes but also drive economic growth. By channeling their wealth into strategic initiatives, they contribute to Africa’s journey towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.