Sokoto reiterates commitment to ending banditry other crimes  – APC Chair

The Ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)in Sokoto State has reiterated the commitment of the state government to end banditry and other crimes across the state.

The Chairman of the State APC ,Alhaji Isa Sadiq Acida gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in the state on Friday.

Acida who commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his effort toward curtailing banditry activities ,kidnap for ransom ,rustle and other crimes across the 23 local government areas this year .

The party Chairman , expressed optimistic that the state governor has proved his commitment toward achieving the said goal of securing the state ,through collaboration and cooperation with security agencies at state and federal levels.

Emphasising that the recent assistance to the security agencies, and the provision of the right caliber of vehicles, has been severally applauded, even by the highest echelon of the military.

He insisted that such collaboration has since began to bear fruit as the bandits are now being pursued in their hideouts and attacked ,while several of their innocent victims are constantly being freed .

Acida also commended the governor for initiative of enacting a law to establish community guards and providing them with adequate transport and armaments which he noted as another giant stride to end banditry and enthrone a secure and peaceful Sokoto State within the 2024 .

The Chairman while congratulating the governor on his 54th birthday, described his performance in office within seven months of his administration as worthy of commendation.

While advising the opposition PDP members in the state to rest their case and collaborate with the ruling APC as Governor Aliyu has a large heart for progress of the common people .

Governor Aliyu further promised to complete all projects abandoned ,so long as they are useful to the people of the state .

Already,the governor has started by completing the Rijiya Flayover bridge and made a pledge to complete the state Teaching Hospital .

The chairman urged the general public in the state to rally round the state government in its desire to transform the state .