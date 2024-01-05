Return to site or face revocation, Aliyu warns ZBCC contracting firm 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has directed the ZBCC contracting firm handling the construction of Gandi road project in the state to return to the site or face revocation .

The road contract was warded by the Governor Ahmed Aliyu led administration to the ZBCC construction Company in the state last year .

Aliyu gave the directive when he paid an unscheduled visit to the project site to see the level of work done.

He expressed dismay over the absence of both men and machinery at the site, which he described as very unusual for contractors handling projects.

The Governor added that the road project was awarded two months ago and yet not much progress has been made at the site.

“We have since given the contractor mobilisation fees for him to adequately mobilise to the site.

“I’m not impressed with what i have seen here, because i was expecting much more than what has been done’

“I have said it before and let me say it again that my administration will not accept any sub standard project from any contractor.

” I hereby direct the contractor to quickly come back to site and complete the project within the stipulated period or face the dire consequences, “he added.

He reassured the people of the state of his administration’s unwavering commitment in ensuring the execution of qualitative projects across the state.

He further appealed to people in the state to continue to support the present administration in its effort to deliver on its campaign promises.

In the same vein, Governor Aliyu paid similar visit to the Bodinga road project also being handled by the ZBCC firm.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being executed by the contractor.

” I’m very much impressed with the quality of work done here. I expect the same commitment on the other project i have visited before this.

“I also commend the contractor for the speed at which the work is moving here, its very good,” Aliyu averred.

The governor expressed confidence that the township road projects awarded by his administration are aimed at improving not only the socio economic activities of people of the state, but also beautifying Sokoto city.

He called on the people of the state especially the metropolitan areas where roads projects are being carried out to always cooperate with the contracting firms for them to execute quality projects.