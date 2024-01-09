8.4 C
Sokoto reaffirms commitment to tackle misconduct, illegal activities — Maihulla

N/West
Sokoto reaffirms commitment to tackle misconduct ,illegal activities -- Maihulla
Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Umar Ado Sokoto
Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment toward to tackle any misconduct and illegal activities in the metropolis and environs .
The State Commissioner of the Ministry for Religious Affairs,Dr. Jabir Sani Maihulla disclosed this while addressing members of the State Consultative Committee on Shari’a and Islamic Affairs at a meeting held in his office .
The commissioner  assured that the  main objective is to rebuild the affairs of the committee to revive its activities in the state according to statement issued by Bello Abdullahi Gwadabawa .
While urging  the committee to come up with strong strategies that would work tirelessly in reviving the affairs of  the shari’a in the state, added that the committee comprised regarded personalities in every human endeavours.
The shari’a consultation and implementation committee which is chaired by  Chief Imam Sultan Muhammad Maccido Institute for Quranic and General Studies, Sheikh Mode Abubakar and his Secretary Malam Muhammad Salisu Imam Isa has 22 members.
In his remarks , the chairman of the committee Sheikh Mode Abubakar assured the Ministry for Religious Affairs and state government at large their commitment on the assignment.
 Abubakar therefore  calls on residents of Sokoto  to cooperate with the committee in reciprocating the tasks.
The meeting which took place at office of the Hon Commissioner for Religious Affairs was
Notably ,those attended  the meeting were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry,Alhaji  Sidi Almustapha Yahaya, Director Administration, Malam Bello Goronyo and Director Shari’a monitoring and implementation of the ministry Muhammad Maigero Dingyadi among others.

