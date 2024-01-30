Sokoto govt to enhance IDPs , trains over 100 Youths on Skills 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government says it had trained 100 youth on various skills handcraft activities while arrangement to establish three Skills acquisition centres across the three senatorial zones has reached advance stage .

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Community Development, Alhaji Garba Maitunbi disclosed this in Sokoto. He said already ,the state government has conducted a census of the Internally Displaced Persons and their immediate needs and problems have been identified for easy facilitating of assisting them . He said that the file was at government house before the governor and any moment from now all the problems of the Internally Displaced Persons will soon be met. Maitunbi further said that the trained 100 youth comprises 60 male and 40 female on various skills acquisition scheme to enable them be self reliance.

He therefore advised the trained youth in the state to avails themselves opportunities provided by the State administration aimed at improving their living standard.

According to him each trainee was given a sewing machine and N 20,000 cash to start packs to boost their business.

He said that the Ahmed Aliyu led administration through his department rehabilitated 45 number of five daily prayer mosques and 100 more are on the pipe line.

According to him,the state government had within the last 7 months period distributed one trailer truck of cement and over 50 bundles of roofing zing to needy,and designed many handcraft programs such as tailoring, carpentry, electrician, computer education to empower the youth.