Four killed, Many Injured As Unknown Gunmen Attack Imo

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

No fewer than two policemen have been killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Imo State, on Monday, January 29.

Also killed were two civilians along Ohii Junction in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the South-Eastern state.



The Imo State Police Command is yet to confirm the unfortunate killing as at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened during the noon Hours of the day.

However, Residents within the Nworieubi and Owerri metropolis are in serious panic.

………..

More details in subsequent Bulletin