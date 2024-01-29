8.4 C
New York
Monday, January 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Four killed, Many Injured As Unknown Gunmen Attack Imo

Crime
247ureports logo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

No fewer than two policemen have been killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Imo State, on Monday, January 29.

Also killed were two civilians along Ohii Junction in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the South-Eastern state.


The Imo State Police Command is yet to confirm the unfortunate killing as at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened during the noon Hours of the day.

However, Residents within the Nworieubi and Owerri metropolis are in serious panic.

………..

More details in subsequent Bulletin

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Killings Have Reduced Since You Came to Anambra — Anambra Keke Drivers Laud CP Adeoye, Pledges Synergy in Fight Against Crime

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  How Ebonyi Bandits Attacked Abia Community, Abduct Nine Youths

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.