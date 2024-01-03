Political office holders must be held accountable by electorates, says Gov Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr. Bala Mohammed has call on the citizens to hold their leaders accountable on day to day running and affairs of the government expenditures at their respective states in the country.

This was contained in a New Year goodwill message to the people of the State, Governor Mohammed said “For emphasis also, we consider it the inalienable right of the people to hold Government accountable to the tax payer.

According to the governor, said that “It is gratifying to note that inspite of the paucity of funds, my government have not relented in our drive towards the provision of infrastructural and Social facilities, especially in the areas of Roads Reconstruction, Mass Housing, Urban Renewal and Education. We have also recorded significant strides in reviving Agriculture, Economic Empowerment and Youth Development.

Governor Mohammed said his administration will continue to deepen consultation, stake-holding and community engagement which are essential for good governance. This stakeholder ownership will emphasize the rights and obligations of the citizens. For emphasis also, we consider it the inalienable right of the people to hold Government accountable to the tax payer. We will also strive to honour the maxim of being our brothers’ keepers and to demonstrate, in word and in deed, that ours is a caring government that recognizes the voter beyond the Election Day.

In the area of security, the governor added that the Bauchi State Government have equally resolved to continue to maintain Security by remaining vigilant against the activities of criminal elements. I want to assure you that criminals and their collaborators will have no safe haven in Bauchi State. Government will continue to give security Agencies in the State the necessary support to effectively and efficiently deal with security challenges that might arise.

He call on you all to also cooperate with security personnel by reporting suspicious movements or persons to them. I need not tell you that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility.

The governor used the occasion to appreciated the support, love given to him by the people of Bauchi saying “I wish to once again thank the good people of Bauchi State and commend their sagacity for giving me the mandate to serve them for another four years, in Sha Allah. Let me assure you that as a Government, we will, during our second tenure, raise the bar of performance and push the frontiers of progress as well as socio-economic and political inclusion as our strategy for providing more dividends of democracy to our people.

The former minister of the FCT concluded by appealing for the prayers, cooperation and understanding of our Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Stakeholders and Politicians across party affiliations for peace, tranquility and prosperity to continue to reign supreme in Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.