8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Policemen Kidnap Abia Travellers, Collect Over 4.2 Million Naira

Crime
Policemen Kidnap Abia Travellers, Collect Over 4.2 Million Naira
Policemen Kidnap Abia Travellers, Collect Over 4.2 Million Naira

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

The Rivers State Police Command has said three of its officers who abducted and extorted the sum of $3,000 from two travellers will face an orderly room trial and query respectively.

The spokesperson for the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the action was part of the internal disciplinary measures taken against operatives involved in unlawful activities.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, also said the money equivalent to N4.2 million has been recovered and handed over to the owners who were to be travellers.

The policemen, including two Assistant Superintendents of Police and an Inspector, had whisked their unsuspecting victims to three states before dispossessing them of the said amount equivalent to N4.2m.

She stated, “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has taken a decisive action in response to a distressing incident involving the unlawful abduction and extortion of two young men by three of our officers, ASP Doubara Edonyabo, ASP Talent Mungo and Inspector Odey Michael.

“The victims were arrested in Abia State, taken to Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states respectively for alleged fraud by a yet-to-be-seen complainant.

READ ALSO  New Anambra NSCDC commandant talks tough against insecurity 

“They were extorted of the sum of $3,000, an equivalent to N4.2m. Immediate steps were taken to apprehend the officers involved, and a thorough investigation was conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

“The extorted money was recovered and released to the victims on January 18, 2024.

“Following a comprehensive inquiry, it has been established that the actions of the officers in question were in clear violation of the law and the ethical standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“As a result, appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken to address this grave misconduct.”

Continuing, the state police image maker said, “In response to these regrettable events, the two officers have been issued with official queries, and the Inspector has been slated for an orderly room trial.

“Additionally, to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability, the Rivers State Police Command has decided to publicly parade the officers before the press to underscore the seriousness with which we view this matter.”

While noting that the command is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability, Iringe-Koko said the behaviour of the errant officers was unacceptable and did not represent the values and principles of the police.

READ ALSO  Insecurity: village leaders fortify security with procurement of vehicle, motorcycles gadgets for local vigilantes

She added, “We deeply regret the negative impact that such misconduct may have on the reputation of the Rivers State Command and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

“It is important to emphasise that the actions of a few individuals should not overshadow the dedication and sacrifice of the vast majority of our officers who serve with honour and distinction.

“The Inspector General of Police has consistently articulated a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and misconduct within the Force, and this incident does not reflect the aspirations of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

“The Rivers State Police Command reassures the public that we remain resolute in our commitment to serving and protecting the community with the utmost professionalism and integrity.”

She urged the public to continue to have faith in the police, as they strive to maintain the trust and confidence of the citizens they swore to serve.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
It’s One of Such Fake News from the E-Rats — Soludo’s Commissioner Reacts to Alleged Removal of Igwe Achebe as ASTRC Chairman
Next article
Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 12 new Perm Sec, places emphasis on hard work, synergy 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Second Tenure Mandate : Why Imo Governor Must Do Away With Praise Singers To Succeed

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.