8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

It’s One of Such Fake News from the E-Rats — Soludo’s Commissioner Reacts to Alleged Removal of Igwe Achebe as ASTRC Chairman

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, has described as fake news and lie from the pit of hell, the allegation that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has removed the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe as the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC).

Recall that a post started trending in the late hours of Tuesday, alleging that Governor Soludo has relieved Igwe Achebe of his duty as the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council Chairman with immediate effect.

The “spurious post” also claimed that Governor Soludo’s removal of Igwe Achebe as the ASTRC Chairman was as a result of an open letter the monarch recently penned in reaction to the recent suspension of Igwe Damian Ezeani of Neni community.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Solution Kitchen Opens at APGA Office, Offers Free Food Every Monday

However, when contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; Commissioner Nwabunwanne dismissed the post as one of such “fake news” from attention seekers, whom, he said, derive pleasure in going any length to deceive the unsuspecting members of the public and discredit the state government.

According to him, the post is nothing but an unfounded lie from the pit of hell, and which should be disregarded as trash that deserve no iota of attention.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Breaking News: Renewed Violence Between APC & NNPP In Kano State

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Solution Kitchen Opens at APGA Office, Offers Free Food Every Monday

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.