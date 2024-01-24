Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 12 new Perm Sec, places emphasis on hard work, synergy 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has sworn in twelve (12) new Permanent Secretaries, today, emphasizing the importance of upholding the principles and rectitude, honor and trustworthiness as well as morality and integrity of the civil service.

Speaking during the session, Mohammed said their selection was based on merit, track record and history of accomplishment, calling on them to partner with the honorable commissioners of their respective ministries and stakeholders to enhance the welfare of the citizens.