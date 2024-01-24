8.4 C
Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 12 new Perm Sec, places emphasis on hard work, synergy 

Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 12 new Perm Sec, places emphasis on hard work, synergy 
Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 12 new Perm Sec, places emphasis on hard work, synergy 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has sworn in twelve (12) new Permanent Secretaries, today, emphasizing the importance of upholding the principles and rectitude, honor and trustworthiness as well as morality and integrity of the civil service.

Gov Bala Mohammed swears in 12 new Perm Sec, places emphasis on hard work, synergy 

Speaking during the session, Mohammed said their selection was based on merit, track record and history of accomplishment, calling on them to partner with the honorable commissioners of their respective ministries and stakeholders to enhance the welfare of the citizens.

The 12 newly Permanent Secretaries are:

1 Ibrahim Yusheu Isah (Alkaleri)
2 Liatu M Gayus (Alkaleri)
3 Sirajo Muhammad Jaja (Bauchi)
4 Muhammad Hamisu Garba (Bauchi)
5 Yakubu Bello (Darazo)
6 Ibrahim Mato Sulaiman  (Dass)
7 Chiroma Ahmed Malle PhD (Jamaare)
8 Auwalu Shehu Jalo (Ningi)
9 Samaila Muhammad Tela (Shira)
10 Shua8bu Alh Muhammad (Toro)
11 Ahmad Ali Ranga
(Warji)
12 Hamisu Mohammed (Dorayi)

