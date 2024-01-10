8.4 C
LG chairman in Sokoto sells monetized vehicle to pay kidnappers ransom

N/West
LG chairman in Sokoto sells monetized vehicle to pay Kidnappers ransom
Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto
The erstwhile chairman of Gudu Local Government Council in Sokoto State ,Alhaji Bello Wakili Bachaka says he sold out his official vehicle to pay bandits over N4 million ransom to released his beloved wife and other two of his children.
Bachaka who served as Gudu local government council  chairman from April  2021 to April  2023 stated  to the commission  that toward  the end of their tenure his beloved wife and two of his children  were kidnapped and such situation necessitated him to sold the monetised Toyota hilux vehicle and paid ransom to the bandits to free his families.
The former chairman  who testified before the Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the activities of immediate past administration (2015 to 2023),on memo number four which concerning the 23 vehicles monetisation exercise .
The witness testified before the commission’s Presiding Judge ,Justice Mu’azu Pindiga also maintain that sold the vehicle and  paid over N4 million to the bandit before they released the three of his families to him.
He revealed that the vehicle was monetised to him at the cost of over N4 million  and the amount was said to have been deducted from his N5 million total gratuity and other allowances benefit .
He noted that he had no option than to disposed the monetised Toyota hilux vehicle to pay the ransom to the  bandit .
He explained that ,after bargained with the kidnappers ,the then chairman took the said amount to the bandit in one of the village in Wurno Local Government Area of the state were he paid the money to the bandit in which after they freed and handed over  the abductees  to him safely.
Bachaka pleaded with the Sokoto State government to consider their present predicament saying presently he cannot afford to buy or refund the vehicle money as their gratuities and other allowances were not being paid .
 “I was  invited to give what i know about the Toyota vehicle which was auctioned to us by the former Sokoto State administration “,
” The vehicles were actioned to us with agreement that the state government will pay vehicles  money from our benefits emoluments gratuities and furniture allowances benefits to settle the payments of the vehicles”,
While  lamenting  on how they were not settled their  remaining gratuities balance after the payment of the vehicles  as  agreed upon in the memorandum of understanding , unfortunately our remaining retirement allowances  balance was not paid till this moment .
 “Government should  consider our present predicament as our balance has not being paid”,
We were not given a single kobo in the name of  our retirement benefit despite that we served for two years as local government chairmen .
The former  administration had deducted a huge amount from our furniture and gratuities  allowance to pay the Hilux Toyota vehicles and they have not gave  us any documents to prove the payments of the vehicles .
He offered prayers  and hope the State Government would settles their outstanding gratuity  balance to solve some of their financial  challenges .

