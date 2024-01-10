2023 Award: Inuwa Yahaya recieves the Sun Governor of the Year

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has been nominated as the Sun Governor of the year, 2023 by the Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun respectively.

Mr. Onuoha Ukey the Managing Director of the media outfit who conveyed the nomination letter to the Governor led by other members of his management team, including the Editor, Ihenacho Nwonsu and the head of Northern Operations, Folashade Adetutu on a visit to the Governor at the Gombe State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Friday.

“We are here to notify you that the Board of Editors of The Sun Publishing Limited, after a rigorous selection process, has picked you as the winner of The Sun Governor of the Year Award 2023.

The MD informed the Governor that the decision of the Board of Editors to confer on him the award of Governor of the Year was in recognition of his visionary leadership and remarkable strides in infrastructure, healthcare, education, environment, water supply and human capital development among others. READ ALSO Traditional institutions, our only rich heritage, cultural significance - Gov Bala Mohammed

He said Governor Inuwa’s performance was scaled against those of others and found to standout.

Ukey disclosed that the Sun Award is reserved for that Governor who has performed exceptionally well in office; one whose administration has made a verifiable and positive impact on the lives of the people.

“Your selection for this award was based on merit because of your achievements within the period you have been Governor of Gombe State.

Many people refer to you as a visionary Governor, and this disposition has shown clearly in the years you have been the head government in Gombe State “, the letter of notification reads.

The MD congratulated the Governor on his nomination as the Sun Governor of the Year 2023 and formally invited him to the award ceremony and formal conferment on February 17, 2024 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. READ ALSO 2022 Police Recruitment: Applicants lauds exercise in Bauchi

While accepting the nomination, Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked the media outfit for recognising his government’s modest achievements, describing the award as an honour done not only to him but his working team and the entire people of Gombe State.

“The award will inspire us to do more for the betterment of the people Gombe of State, and we will succeed in changing the narratives to make Gombe a better place, better than we met it”, he said.

The Governor stated that his administration is providing quality governance to the people through a well thought-out Gombe State Development Plan (‪2021-2030‬) aimed at transforming the state within the next 10 years and placing it on the path of sustainable development.

“We came in with a clear vision and we were able to organise a mission that is to working for us, and we are happy that our modest achievements are being appreciated”, Governor Yahayaa remarked.