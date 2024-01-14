8.4 C
New York
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

In Anambra, Police Gun Down Armed Man Who Attempted to Shoot Them at Duty Post

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An unidentified armed man has been gunned down by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for pulling out pistol to shoot police officers while at their duty post.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, January 14, at Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of the State, and during which the officers also arrested three other suspected to be members of the same gang.

Confirming the incident in press release made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Barreta pistol belonging to the deceased was also recovered, as well as a dagger at the scene.

READ ALSO  Check Your Breast Regularly — Soludo's Wife Advises Women, Young Girls

Explaining how it happened, the Police Imagemaker said: “The gang which boarded a commercial bus from Nnewi today, Sunday 14th January, 2024, arrived police checkpoint and was stopped for a search. One of the hoodlums alighted, pulled a baretta pistol, and was gunned down.”

Continuing, he said “A search of the bag they were travelling with yielded a concealed dagger.”

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye hailed the officers for their vigilance and gallantry, even as he also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case for thorough investigation.

CP Aderemi also ordered the immediate release of two elderly passengers who unknowingly boarded the bus with at a different location, while also assuring Ndị Anambra that the Command will not relent in living up to its expectation and responsibility in safeguarding lives and property of all law abiding citizens of the state.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi: Environment Commissioner Solicit Efforts To Tackle Environmental Challenges

“We will stop at nothing in securing the State and ensuring full protection id the lives and properties of its citizens,” CP Adeoye said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police Keeps Banker Over Trouble With A Pastor
Next article
Check Your Breast Regularly — Soludo’s Wife Advises Women, Young Girls

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Labour Party Grumbles In Imo State As Chris Anyanwu Accepts Uzodimma’s Appointment

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.