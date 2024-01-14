In Anambra, Police Gun Down Armed Man Who Attempted to Shoot Them at Duty Post

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An unidentified armed man has been gunned down by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for pulling out pistol to shoot police officers while at their duty post.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, January 14, at Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of the State, and during which the officers also arrested three other suspected to be members of the same gang.

Confirming the incident in press release made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Barreta pistol belonging to the deceased was also recovered, as well as a dagger at the scene.

Explaining how it happened, the Police Imagemaker said: “The gang which boarded a commercial bus from Nnewi today, Sunday 14th January, 2024, arrived police checkpoint and was stopped for a search. One of the hoodlums alighted, pulled a baretta pistol, and was gunned down.”

Continuing, he said “A search of the bag they were travelling with yielded a concealed dagger.”

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye hailed the officers for their vigilance and gallantry, even as he also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case for thorough investigation.

CP Aderemi also ordered the immediate release of two elderly passengers who unknowingly boarded the bus with at a different location, while also assuring Ndị Anambra that the Command will not relent in living up to its expectation and responsibility in safeguarding lives and property of all law abiding citizens of the state.

“We will stop at nothing in securing the State and ensuring full protection id the lives and properties of its citizens,” CP Adeoye said.