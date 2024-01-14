8.4 C
Police Keeps Banker Over Trouble With A Pastor

Ten days after a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by  Justice D.O. Okorowo ordered the unconditional release from police custody of a bank manager with Polaris Bank. Mr. Chinenye Hezekiah Duru, pending the determination of the originating Summons, the banker remains in custody.

Ruling on 5th January in a case filed by the Applicant’s counsel, Chukwuemeka Uduma Kanu Esq., Justice Okorowo ordered Mr. Chinenye Hezekiah who has been in custody since early December 2024 to be released, pending the determination of the originating Summons.

Mr. Duru has been having a running battle with his erstwhile spiritual leader, Most Rev Prof. Onukogu Victor Hezekiah, popularly known as Daddy Hezekiah, head of the Living Christ Mission church, with headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The banker had served his spiritual leader as his financial adviser and accounts officer. Trouble between the two men reportedly started when the banker, who was also a top shot of the Living Christ Mission and some other people decided to leave the church, after expressing discomfort at some unethical development around the religious group.

In reaction to this development, Most Rev. Prof. Onukogu Victor Hezekiah alias Daddy Hezekiah was said to have turned on Dr. Duru and accused him of owing him billions of Naira. The bishop reported the banker to the police.

The matter is now in the court.

The magistrate court in Masaka, Nasarawa state had on December 11 2023 ordered the detention of Dr. Duru. But on December 21 2023, the court admitted him on bail. The Federal Court in Abuja, under Justice D.O. Okorowo equally ordered the release from custody of Dr. Duru.

This order, has however, not been obeyed. Meanwhile relations of Dr. Duru are complaining that while the matter is in the court, the followers of Daddy Hezekiah are all over the Facebook and the internet tarnishing the image of the banker, without telling the public the sordid affairs inside the Living Christ Mission which Dr. Duru and some others criticized.

