Hope Rises As Gombe State Indigene Invents Motorcycle That Use Water As Fuel

A Young Man In Gombe State Has Created a Water-Serving Machine That does Use Fuel Or Sunlight for operation.

The local engineer identified as Malik Muhammad Kumo, a citizen of Gombe state chose to produce a slave engine to relieve the frustration of the people in the rural areas due to the high cost of fuel and the high cost of solar powered machines.

“Malik Machine Has keystarter and charging his battery and phone when is working.
This step has made many people in the rural areas interested in summer farming, which has become a profession for some people.”

Malik said, ” it is a matter of pride for him, which is a great achievement that he is proud of because of his father.”

He said that he has had many successes in the past in this creative field.

He noted that there are many challenges he is facing, especially lack of money, which has made him spend three months struggling to make ends meet.

