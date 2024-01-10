8.4 C
S/East
Gov Soludo, Archbishop Okeke in war of words at Fr Ebube Muonso's mother's funeral mass
By Chuks Eke
The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Onitsha Archdiocese and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke has tackled Anambra State Governor, Prof.  Chukwuma Soludo over his threat to impose fine  on the Obimma family for celebrating funeral ceremonies of Ezinne Grace Obimma in a flamboyant manner at her country home,Nkwelle-iEzunaka  Oy Local Council Area of the state.
Archbishop Okeke and Governor Soludo engaged themselves in these w of words during yesterday’s Requiem Mass for Ezinne Grace Obimma, mother of Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (a.k.a  Fr. Ebube Muonso), Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Idemili South Local Government Area also of Anmmbra state who died at the of 88.
Archibishop Okeke’s response followed Prof. Soludo’s blame on the Obimmas particularly Charles Obimma who was a member of the State House of Assembly  that in 2019 passed into law the State Burial Law signed by former   governor Willie Obiano to limit expenses at funeral.
Soludo had opened the can of worms insinuating that  his late father,  Pa Simeon Soludo’s insignificant, Iow-keyed burial  rites was a child’s play if compared to that of the late Ma Obimma  which radiated airs of razzmatazz  and flamboyance.
 But Archbishop Okeke faulted the Governor for stepping into areas he doesn’t have jurisdiction, urging respect to boundaries  or  principles of separation of jurisdiction.
 The Cleric said, ” in the separation of power, you don’t make laws for the church on how to bury  the dead because it’s bound to fail.
“It’s not  the duty of the governor to make law on how Christian burials should be done because there are more serious things the government should do. Any law that is impossible to keep or enforce should be considered  unjust maw.”.
According to him, t church can only make  law where it has  exclusive ecclesiastical pow, but not for the government because they’re two separate jurisdictions.
 He pointed our that the church made suggestions in how to cut expenses during burial, but  noted urs the choice  of celebrants to decide whether to spend hugely or meagrely, stressing Soludo chose to use and blew siren at father’s burial  out of choice.
Earlier, at the mass, presiding Cleric, the Chancellor if Onitsha Archdiocese, Rev Fr. Dr. Prudentius. Aroh, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in last general election, Peter Obi said the late Ma Obimma lived a  life worthy  emulation.
In his words of  appreciation, Rev Fr. Obimma who is founder of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Uke,  observed his mother whose life is deeply rooted in Christ died on All Saints Day (1st November) an indication he noted the heaven has gained a saint.
Rev. Fr. Obimma, the Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi Catholic Church in Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Council Area hinted that Hus charitable late mother lived a life dedicated to service of God and humanity, a”life founded in love and passion for those who jve nobody to help them especially the widows and less privileged.”

