Gov Soludo, Archbishop Okeke in war of words at Fr Ebube Muonso’s mother’s funeral mass

By Chuks Eke

The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Onitsha Archdiocese and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke has tackled Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo over his threat to impose fine on the Obimma family for celebrating funeral ceremonies of Ezinne Grace Obimma in a flamboyant manner at her country home,Nkwelle-iEzunaka Oy Local Council Area of the state.

Archbishop Okeke and Governor Soludo engaged themselves in these w of words during yesterday’s Requiem Mass for Ezinne Grace Obimma, mother of Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (a.k.a Fr. Ebube Muonso), Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Idemili South Local Government Area also of Anmmbra state who died at the of 88.

Archibishop Okeke’s response followed Prof. Soludo’s blame on the Obimmas particularly Charles Obimma who was a member of the State House of Assembly that in 2019 passed into law the State Burial Law signed by former governor Willie Obiano to limit expenses at funeral.